EFF: Brussel ondermijnt fundamentele rechten met online leeftijdsverificatie

Internet law expert Eric Goldman recently warned in an analysis [1] of age-estimation tech available today that this situation creates a world in which some kids are likely to be harmed by the laws designed to protect them.



Goldman told Ars that all of the age check methods carry the same privacy and security flaws, concluding that technology alone can't solve this age-old societal problem. And logic-defying laws that push for them could end up "dramatically" reshaping the Internet, he warned.

Legally mandating differential treatment between minors and adults superficially sounds like common sense, but implementing this principle online leads to surprising and counterproductive outcomes. Requiring readers to authenticate their age exposes minors (and adults) to significant privacy and security risks; and it dramatically reshapes the Internet’s functioning to the detriment of almost everyone. Further, due to the inherent tradeoffs caused by segregate-and-suppress laws, the laws inevitably harm some minors.

Uit https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy/2025/04/redditor-accidentally-reinvents-discarded-90s-tool-to-escape-todays-age-gates/ , een lang maar m.i. uitstekend artikel van Ashley Belanger, van 30 april j.l.:[1] The "Segregate-and-Suppress" Approach to Regulating Child Safety OnlineEric Goldman, Santa Clara University - School of Law (Date Written: April 07, 2025) https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=5208739 . Uit het Abstract: