Advertorial: Application threats - a growing risk to enterprise data

Mobile devices are critical in today's modern workplace. Allowing employees to be more productive, working from anywhere and on-the-go, smartphones now hold more sensitive corporate information than ever before.
A survey from Comscore highlights that smartphone apps now represent 87% of all time spent on a mobile.
Targeting the applications on a mobile device to gain access to the phone and ultimately corporate data is becoming a popular route for cyber criminals due to the lack of security on the devices. Threats continue to evolve in sophistication and quantity, outpacing the security architecture enterprises have in place.
Lookout is a cybersecurity company for the post-perimeter, cloud-first, mobile-first world. Powered by the largest dataset of mobile code in existence, the Lookout Security Cloud provides visibility into the entire spectrum of mobile risk. Lookout is trusted by hundreds of millions of individual users, enterprises and government agencies and partners such as AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone, Microsoft, Apple and others.
