Mozilla: wapenwedloop met adverteerders mogelijk niet te winnen

Wat kunnen we nog doen?



Privacy by Design: Incorporate privacy as a fundamental principle in the design of products and services, ensuring that data collection and processing are transparent, user-centric, and secure.



Consent and Transparency: Obtain explicit consent from users before collecting or sharing their data. Be transparent about the purpose, scope, and duration of data collection.



Data Minimization: Limit data collection to only what is necessary for the intended purpose, and delete or anonymize data when it's no longer needed.



Data Encryption: Use strong encryption to protect user data in transit and at rest.



User Education: Educate users about online privacy risks, best practices, and how to protect themselves.



Browser and Operating System Security: Ensure that browsers and operating systems are regularly updated with security patches and features that protect user privacy.



Third-Party Auditing: Regularly audit third-party services and vendors to ensure they comply with privacy regulations and standards.



Regulatory Enforcement: Strengthen regulations and enforcement mechanisms to hold companies accountable for their handling of user data.



Technical Countermeasures: Develop technical countermeasures to mitigate surveillance, such as anti-tracking technologies and ad-blocking tools.



Collaboration and Standardization: Foster collaboration among tech companies, governments, and organizations to establish common standards for online privacy and security.



Maar dat kunnen we niet alleen, als er een big no-no volgt van Big Tech hand in voet opererende met Big Guv overal,

is het het spreekwoordelijke vechten tegen de bierkaai.